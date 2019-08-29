alstria office REIT (AOX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of alstria office REIT (ETR: AOX) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.70 ($19.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AOX stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €14.90 ($17.33). The stock had a trading volume of 178,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.16. alstria office REIT-AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

