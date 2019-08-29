Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.05

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $7.22. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 863 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 721.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 52.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

