Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke Sells 2,500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMZN stock opened at $1,764.25 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $874.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,872.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,822.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,251.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

