Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.6% of R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,251.95.

Shares of AMZN traded up $30.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,795.15. 794,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,872.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,822.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $33,896,796. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

