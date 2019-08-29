Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $30.90 on Thursday, reaching $1,795.15. 794,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,843. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,872.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,822.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $33,896,796 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

