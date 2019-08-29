Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Down 2.5%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

