American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ANAT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. 359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $155.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of American National Insurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,311,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 250,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 196,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

