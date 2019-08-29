American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Releases Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.57 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.70-0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of AOBC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,351. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $411.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.11.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

