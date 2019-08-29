American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.45. American Outdoor Brands shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 2,444,666 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.11.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,715,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

