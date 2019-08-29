American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.70-0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 2,444,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.11. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.68.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

