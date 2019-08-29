American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3,380.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. 1,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,080.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,659.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,832 shares of company stock valued at $997,644 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.