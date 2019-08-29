American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMWD opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $92.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.