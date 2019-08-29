Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.83.

AMGN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.05. 169,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

