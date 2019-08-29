Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Position Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBUY. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NASDAQ IBUY traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

