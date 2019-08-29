Analysts Anticipate Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Federated Investors posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on FII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,517. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 2,366.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Federated Investors during the first quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 92.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FII stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 10,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,865. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

