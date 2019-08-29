Analysts Expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.30). Century Aluminum posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,250%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Century Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of CENX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $467.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.94. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,656.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 893.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

