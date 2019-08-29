Analysts Expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Franklin Resources posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. 41,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

