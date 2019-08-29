Analysts Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 123,439 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,853. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.