Analysts Set $9.00 Target Price for MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

Shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MAM Software Group an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MAMS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 2,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.41. MAM Software Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMS. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MAM Software Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAM Software Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAM Software Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAM Software Group by 54.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

