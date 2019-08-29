Analysts Set ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Target Price at $30.00

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASX. HSBC upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 180.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 4,976.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 198,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

