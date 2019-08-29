Analysts Set Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $37,997,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 30.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,736,000 after acquiring an additional 813,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after acquiring an additional 639,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 585,715 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. 2,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,379. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

