Analysts Set Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $53.00

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,795. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Eddy Klein purchased 840 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $29,803.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,163.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,040. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth $58,575,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 142.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,778,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after buying an additional 1,044,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 36.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,584,000 after buying an additional 810,576 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 164.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,254,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after buying an additional 779,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 48.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after buying an additional 428,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. Energizer has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $65.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

