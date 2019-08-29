Analysts Set Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $73.08

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $830,984.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,791. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Etsy has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

