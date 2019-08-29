Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $102.18

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 231,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $115.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.