Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS):

8/29/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

8/27/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/21/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

8/16/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2019 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Get Pan American Silver Corp alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,805,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,950,000 after acquiring an additional 538,363 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,470,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,708,000 after acquiring an additional 829,417 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,459,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pan American Silver by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.