AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,031 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,155.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. AnaptysBio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.37.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.89.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,847.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

