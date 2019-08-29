Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

