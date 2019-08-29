Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Sells A$608,369.71 in Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) insider Magnus Nicolin sold 22,753 shares of Ansell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.74 ($18.96), for a total transaction of A$608,369.71 ($431,467.88).

Magnus Nicolin also recently made the following trade(s):

Magnus Nicolin sold 5,937 shares of Ansell stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. Ansell Limited has a 12 month low of A$21.07 ($14.94) and a 12 month high of A$28.14 ($19.96).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

