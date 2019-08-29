Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

AIV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. 7,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 608,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 465.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 34,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 551.4% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

