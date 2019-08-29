Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $205.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.25.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

