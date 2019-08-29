Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,165,400 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 17,552,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 632,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Applied Materials has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

