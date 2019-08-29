Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Aptiv worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,112. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $92.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

