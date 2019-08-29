Arbidex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,109.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Arbidex token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $227,746.00 and $45,109.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.01365516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,353,495 tokens. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo.

Arbidex Token Trading

Arbidex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

