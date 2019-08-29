Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Major Shareholder International L.P. Elliott Sells 4,208,518 Shares

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $105,465,461.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,406,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, International L.P. Elliott sold 1,805,903 shares of Arconic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $45,039,220.82.

On Friday, August 23rd, International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of Arconic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $28,949,618.85.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,215,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,399,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after buying an additional 1,145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

