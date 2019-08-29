Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 126500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

