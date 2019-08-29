Arion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $398.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Arion has a total market cap of $41,497.00 and approximately $398.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Arion has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00231459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01358208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022138 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 10,993,180 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

