Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $1.25. Armadale Capital shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 3,243,279 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

