Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Lee Rochford Purchases 77 Shares

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford bought 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.20).

ARW traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 194.30 ($2.54). The stock had a trading volume of 117,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.01. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72). The stock has a market cap of $343.64 million and a PE ratio of 7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt lowered Arrow Global Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 309 ($4.04).

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

