Artfinity (AT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.04 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.77 or 0.04972211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,706,112 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

