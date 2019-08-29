Aryacoin (AYA) Hits Market Cap of $772,682.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $772,682.00 and $4,643.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019905 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,181,415 coins and its circulating supply is 179,180,415 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

