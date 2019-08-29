Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 901.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,331. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $133.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.32.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ASND. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.