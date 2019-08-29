Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.46

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.46 and traded as low as $25.98. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.