Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.45% of Aspen Technology worth $122,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.54. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

