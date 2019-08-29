ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 134,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.85. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

