Astorius Resources (CVE:ASQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Astorius Resources Ltd. (CVE:ASQ) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. The stock has a market cap of $905,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

About Astorius Resources (CVE:ASQ)

Astorius Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, sources and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Taca Taca West property comprising two mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 1.5 and 2.5 kilometers situated in the Taca Taca district in Salta, Argentina.

