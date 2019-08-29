ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lifted to “Buy” at BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on ATN International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of ATNI opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. ATN International has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. ATN International had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. On average, analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $77,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,103.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 886.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

