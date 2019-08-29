AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,362 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.19. 379,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,180,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

