Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Trading Down 22.2%

Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO)’s share price was down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 93,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.

About Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcrest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcrest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.