Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,429 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,523,000 after purchasing an additional 190,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $366,384,000 after purchasing an additional 492,665 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,288,000 after purchasing an additional 519,100 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.84. 71,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,104. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.