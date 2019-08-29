Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,082 shares during the period. Avanos Medical accounts for approximately 6.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.19% of Avanos Medical worth $86,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 48.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 64,967 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. 6,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. Avanos Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

